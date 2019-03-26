Harold Collins

Jan. 25, 1933 - March 23, 2019



MOORE

Harold Joe Collins, 86, passed from this life on March 23, 2019. He was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Skeedee, OK to Arthur and Susie Collins. Harold served in the Air Force, and upon retiring, went to work for the FAA. He was a loving husband, father, and beloved storyteller. Harold loved and adored his two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. Harold was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arthur and Susie Collins; his brother, Clarence "Sonny" Collins; his sister, Mary Chestnut; and the love of his life, Claire Collins, whom he was proudly married to for 62 years and 9 months. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Collins; his son, Joe Collins; his grandchildren, Christina Fleharty and husband Brandt and Stephanie Pitts and husband Christian; and his great- grandchildren, Logan Fleharty, Avery Fleharty, and Elijah Pitts. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. at Resthaven OKC. Funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Moore City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Resthaven Funeral Home, resthavenokc.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary