Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD COLLINS


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Collins
Jan. 25, 1933 - March 23, 2019

MOORE
Harold Joe Collins, 86, passed from this life on March 23, 2019. He was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Skeedee, OK to Arthur and Susie Collins. Harold served in the Air Force, and upon retiring, went to work for the FAA. He was a loving husband, father, and beloved storyteller. Harold loved and adored his two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. Harold was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arthur and Susie Collins; his brother, Clarence "Sonny" Collins; his sister, Mary Chestnut; and the love of his life, Claire Collins, whom he was proudly married to for 62 years and 9 months. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Collins; his son, Joe Collins; his grandchildren, Christina Fleharty and husband Brandt and Stephanie Pitts and husband Christian; and his great-grandchildren, Logan Fleharty, Avery Fleharty, and Elijah Pitts. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. at Resthaven OKC. Funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Moore City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Resthaven Funeral Home, resthavenokc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now