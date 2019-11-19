|
|
Harold W. Crosley Sr. EDMOND
Jan. 1, 1934 - Nov. 16, 2019
Harold Warren Crosley passed away November 16, 2019 in Guthrie, OK. He was born January 1, 1934 to L.W. and Helen Cros-ley, and attended Northeast High School in Oklahoma City. He earned a Bachelor's degree in History and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma. He played on the football team and made life-long friends during his time there. Early in his career, he was a high school history teacher and coach at Capitol Hill and Grant High School in Oklahoma City, but the greatest and most enjoyable adventure of his life was his time spent in American Samoa, teaching history on television and also at Samoana High School. He fully enjoyed being immersed in another culture, and often spoke about his time there with great fondness. Harold stayed busy. During the summer, he managed public pools. He coached football, wrestling, cross-country, and golf. He also taught night school, where he helped students study for their citizenship exam. After he retired, he taught part-time and traveled with his wife. Harold was an avid reader and golfer and enjoyed fishing with friends in Texas and Minnesota. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Holland and husband Michael, daughter Jeannie Fox and husband, Ray, grandson Ray Andrew, granddaughter Laura Ireland and husband Kevin, and great-grandson George; son Harold Crosley II; and sister Sue Evans. His wife, Aileen Caesar Crosley, parents, brother, Richard David Crosley, brother-in-law, Ron Evans, and grandson Nicholas Holland, preceded him in death. Visitation will be held from 12-8 pm, Wednesday, November 20, at Baggerley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, at Baggerley Funeral Home with Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 19, 2019