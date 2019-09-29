Home

Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Road
Oklahoma City, OK
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
7336 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
Harold Joseph Trepagnier Sr.


1926 - 2019
Harold Joseph
Trepagnier, Sr.
Sept. 13, 1926 - Sept. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Harold Joseph Trepagnier, Sr. departed this life on Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Harold was born on Sept. 13, 1926, in New Orleans, LA to Robert and Henrietta Trepagnier. He married Dorothy Holmes Trepagnier on Nov. 13, 1948, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Orleans. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; all six of his siblings; and his wife of 65 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his children, Harold Jr., Dennis (Jackie), Rick (Becki), Jim (Cathie), Lanell Coughran (Lloyd), and Tom (Julie); his 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Harold was a successful geologist who moved his family around the country until settling in Oklahoma City in 1964. He enjoyed working and continued going to the office well into his 92nd year. Above all else, Harold loved his family and was always available and generous with his love, time and resources. He was a true Southern Gentleman, opinionated, witty, wise and dignified to the end. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. A Wake will be held at Buchanan Funeral Service on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. The Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Food Bank of Oklahoma or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
