Harold E. Kelly OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 22, 1925 - June 26, 2019
Harold E. Kelly, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was married to Doris Kelly; she preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2012. He is survived by three sons, Harold Kelly II, Charles Kelly, and David Kelly; and stepsons, Bill Magness, Ross Magness, Richard Magness, and Pat Magness. Harold also leaves behind a sister, Oleta Moss; 11 grandchildren and his nine great-grandchildren.
Harold graduated from Mangum High School in 1943, and then enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served with the 45th Division during the Korean War. Harold retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Army Reserve. Harold loved to fish and was an avid OU football fan.
The family wishes to thank his many friends at Epworth Villa for their love and friendship to Harold.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019