Harold R. Miller, Sr. OKLAHOMA CITY
June 28 1922 - November 3, 2019
Mr. Miller was born to Raymond and Lillie Mae Garland-Miller in Hominy, Oklahoma. His only sibling was Katherine C. Miller, deceased. His beloved late spouse was Mary Jane Colbert-Miller, and to this union six children were born: Harold Raymond Miller, Jr., Bernadette Miller, M. Katherine Miller, Peter D. Miller, Marian Miller-Benson, and Ruth Ann Miller, deceased. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was the Valedictorian of his class at Booker T. Washington High School in Cushing, Oklahoma. Mr. Miller, a Veteran, proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He primarily served in campaigns in Belgium and France, including the Battle of the Bulge, December 1944-January 1945. After an Honorable Discharge, Harold returned to Oklahoma City becoming one of the first African American letter carriers to integrate the United States Postal Service. He remained in this position until retiring in 1987. Harold worked as a Skycap at the Will Rogers World Airport. Through the years, he was a Boy Scout Leader, Bartender, Entrepreneur of a maid service, bar-b-que business, and he frequently applied for patents for items he created. Daddy was a member of St. Peter Claver until its closing and joined Corpus Christi Catholic Church in 1963. He was a fun-loving family man that was proud to have served his country and called himself an "old soldier". Service Saturday, November 9th, @ 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1616 N. Kelley Avenue, OKC 73111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 7801 NW Express-way, OKC 73132.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 9, 2019