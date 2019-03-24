Resources More Obituaries for HAROLD MORRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HAROLD MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harold L. Morris

December 25, 1934 - March 13, 2019



PURCELL

Harold Lloyd Morris passed into Heaven and into the arms of Jesus on March 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 84 years 2 months 19 days. Harold was born on Dec. 25, 1934, in the home near Bulcher, TX to R.D. and Ruby (Smith) Morris. The second youngest of six children, Harold grew up swimming in the Red River, hunting, fishing, and doing all things that little Texas boys do. At the age of 14, he got his very first job working in the oil field on a pulling unit. Harold exuded an incredible work ethic, never turning down an opportunity to make a hand and do a great job at whatever he did. He would later follow the drilling rig to multiple states, including New Mexico, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming. It was a special day when Harold met the love of his life, Ruth, a mother with three young boys. They married, and he gained the role as wonderful husband, and loving father. Harold's sons adored him, and couldn't have asked for a better dad. The drilling rigs would finally lead them out of the northern states and back into the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. In 1975, Harold and Ruth started their first oil-field business named A3 Casing Crews, which they would own until selling in 1995. Harold would also partner in two drilling rigs and a poly pipe company. He retired in 1995, but the joy of working in the oil-field service business pulled him back in. In 2004, he partnered with his son to start H.L. Morris Farms, Inc., a soil farming company. Harold was also successful in drilling oil and gas wells in Oklahoma, some of which are still producing today. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, RV'ing to the mountains in Colorado (specifically Durango), tending his cattle and horses at his ranch in Seminole and Hughes County, attending rodeos, and watching his favorite Westerns on TV. A member of Johnson Road Baptist Church, Harold enjoyed telling a good joke, laughing and being ornery with the people he loved. Most of all, he adored his family; they were his absolute greatest pride.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Maxine Morris, Dee McElreath, Patsy Grober, Johnny Morris, and infant twin brothers James and Ambrose Morris.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth, of Purcell; sister, Polly Haverkamp, of Gainesville, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Patricia Morris, of Blanchard; son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Gail Morris, of Fort Worth, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Marva Morris, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Michael Morris Jr., of Norman; Amanda Staver and husband Jason, of Bulverde, TX; Dustin Morris, of Oklahoma City; McKenzie Neveras and husband Ben, of San Jose, CA; Lauren Templin and husband Jake, of Highlands Ranch, CO; Kendall Cowden and husband Zach, of Oklahoma City; and Tyler Morris, of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandchildren, Ava Staver, Landry Staver, and Jaden Neveras; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews.