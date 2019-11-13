|
Harold Roland EDMOND
Richardson
November 9, 1931-November 5, 2019
Harold Roland Richardson, 87, of Edmond, OK, passed from this earth Tuesday, November 5th. Harold was born in Newport News, Virginia on November 9, 1931. He was married in Nuremberg, Germany to the late Araceli Richardson. They lived in Spain before relocating to Lawton, Oklahoma with their only son. Harold is survived by his son, James Richardson; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Richardson; and his three grandchildren, Tatum Richardson, Regan Richardson, and Brody Richardson whom he loved dearly. Harold was a Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served our country for 20 years. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as his son will attest. Private graveside services will be held at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Lawton, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019