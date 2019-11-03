|
|
Harriett and E.W. Pribble OKLAHOMA CITY
April 11, 1928 - May 6, 2019
October 4, 1923 - October 27, 2019
Emerson Waldo Pribble, Jr., 96, of Oklahoma City, died on Oct. 27, 2019, in Owasso, OK. He joins his beloved wife of 71 years in heaven. Harriett Mae Miskelly Pribble, 91, passed away May 6, 2019. The couple were married in May 1947 and raised three children, Cindy, Carol, and Joe. E.W. was born Oct. 4, 1923, at Morris Station near Billings, OK to Emerson Waldo Pribble, Sr and Lydia (Shreve) Pribble. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, and served the entirety of World World II, and was later recalled to serve in the Korean Conflict. He worked over thirty years for OG&E. Harriett was born April 11, 1928, in Rockford, IL to John and Mildred (Fossedal) Miskelly. She worked as a long-distance operator and homemaker. The couple attended Midwest Blvd. Christian Church in Midwest City. Upon retirement, they moved to Cookson Hills Christian Home in Northeast Oklahoma, where they served as "grandparents" to at-risk children, and made many dear friends. At Cookson, E.W. taught welding and photography. Harriett taught sewing and worked in the clothing store. They enjoyed traveling the country in their RV attending Navy reunions. After almost twenty years of service, they returned to Oklahoma City to be close to family. These two gave us a rich heritage of family love, and their passing leaves us so many precious memories. They will both be dearly missed.
They are predeceased by their parents; E.W.'s brothers, Earl and Robert Pribble; Harriett's brother, John Miskelly; sister, Helen Lafferty; and their daughter-in-law, Carla Pribble.
They are survived by daughter, Cindy Warne and her husband Craig, of Owasso; daughter, Carol Anderson and her husband Ken, of Oklahoma City; son, Joe Pribble, of Edmond; six beloved grandchildren, Kevin Warne (Christy), Julie Callahan (Todd), Chad Anderson (Aften), Kendra Miligan (Adam), Brett Pribble (Heather), and Paige Pribble; and 10 great-grandchildren, Leyton, Ryken, and Camden Warne; Ashleigh and Ethan Callahan; Callen and Clayton Miligan; Everly and Ophelia Anderson; and Isabelle Pribble; also, Harriett's sister, Ruth Patterson, of Fort Worth, TX.
The family would like to acknowledge caretakers at Rambling Oaks in OKC for their care of both our parents, especially Shayla Owen, aka "our Mary," and recently, the entire staff at Oxford Glen Memory Care of Owasso, who took special care of Dad after we lost Mom.
Viewing Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 12 noon to 9 p.m. at the John Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK, Visitation with family 6-7 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, a family service of interment will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, a combined Celebration of Life for E.W. and Harriett will be held at the Emmaus Baptist Church, 16001 South Western, Oklahoma City, at 10 a.m.
Donations: cooksonhills.org or refreshministry.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019