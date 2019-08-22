Home

Harriett Lee (Raker)
Ison
May 2, 1938 - Aug. 8, 2019

GROVE
Harriett Lee (Raker) Ison, age 81, passed away in Grove, OK, on Aug. 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Harriet Betscher, brother, Russell, and husband, David Ison. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Grove on Sat., 24 Aug. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in OKC. The family suggests memorial gifts to . She is dearly loved and greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 22, 2019
