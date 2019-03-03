Harry D. Canning

Jul. 4, 1936 - Feb. 16, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Harry Dale Canning was born July 4, 1936, to Albert Harry Canning and Jimmie Eveliene "Evelyn" Canning. He passed from this life on February 16, 2019. He lived in Oklahoma City his entire life, grad-uating from Capitol Hill High School in 1955. He leaves behind his spouse of 62 years, Carol Lou Allen Canning. Harry and Carol had 3 children, Susan, Rick and Karen; 8 grandchildren, Todd, Jennifer, Rebecca, Ezekiel, Jack, Christian, Adelaide and Fintan; and 2 great-grand-children, Alice and Jesse. Harry was a 60-year member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association. He had multiple and varied interests and hobbies and was a member of the India Shrine of Oklahoma City. He loved his dog Mr. Pibble, his cabin on Grand Lake, and his family, especially his grandchildren. But perhaps more than anything, he loved to think for himself; and he was not afraid of any unpopular or lonely position his thinking might lead him to. As much as any person can do, he lived his life on his own terms. A celebration of that life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sheet Metal Local No. 124, located at 3800 N.W. 36th Street in Oklahoma City. He was very loved and is greatly missed. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary