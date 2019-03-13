Services Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany 3925 North Asbury Avenue Bethany , OK 73008 (405) 495-4363 Service 2:00 PM Putnam City Bapitst Church 11401 N. Rockwell Oklahoma City, , OK View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harvey Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harvey Malcholm Lewis

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harvey Malcholm Lewis

September 7, 1938 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Harvey Malcholm Lewis was born September 7, 1938 in a small farmhouse near Geronimo, Oklahoma. He was the ninth of ten children born to John Sterling Lewis and Bessie Mixa Lewis. His successful career was guided by strong work ethics learned by working on the family farm as a child. He attended school in a 1-room schoolhouse at Bethel Schools in Cotton County, then went on to graduate from Geronimo High School in 1955. He lettered four years in basketball and baseball.

On November 27, 1957, at age 19 he married Faith Jane (Janie) Carson, 18, at her parents' Faxon home. They had 3 sons, Michael David, Jeffery Craig and John Darin. These boys were the apple of both their parents' eyes. Harvey and Janie worked hard and saved to get Harvey through college. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1959 with a BBA in Marketing (emphasis on Business Management and Insurance) while in the ROTC program. At graduation, he entered the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant and was later honorably discharged at the rank of Captain.

Harvey started his career in the insurance profession as a claims adjuster for McNayr & Kinmonth in Lawton, OK, where he was the top producer eight of the eleven years that he was employed with the firm. From March,1970 until April 1984, he worked for The Hartford Insurance Group. He started as a Resident Claims Representative in Lawton and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in September 1970. In 1971 he was promoted again, this time to Regional Claims Supervisor and moved to Oklahoma City. From there he quickly advanced to Assistant Regional Claims manager in 1974 and finally to Regional Claims Manager in 1977.

Harvey left Hartford in May 1984 to become Senior Vice President and Manager/Producer for Baily, Martin & Fay and opened their new Oklahoma City office. During this time, he produced over half of the total policy count. When BM&F was taken over and merged into the Fred S. James Corp in May 1986, he left and became an account executive with Commercial Insurance Services, Inc. In 1989, Harvey saw the industry was changing the way it paid claims and saw it was not beneficial to the policyholder. He then decided to open Lewis & Associates Public Insurance Adjusters, Inc. in Oklahoma City to fight for the insured's rights against the big insurance companies. This also included offering consultant and/or expert witness services.

Mr. Lewis had a long, extensive and successful career in the insurance adjusting industry with Jane by his side all the way. He conducted seminars regarding insurance claims and was summoned many times as an expert witness on insurance claims lawsuits. Harvey held many professional offices over the years including President of the Lawton Claim Association, President of the Oklahoma Claims Association, and was selected "Claims Man of the Year" by the Oklahoma Claim Association. He was also appointed by the insurance commissioner as a member of the Advisory Board on Adjusters License and Examination where he helped author the first licensing exam for adjusters. As a Public Adjuster, he was a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA), was elected to Board of Directors of NAPIA in 1997 and became President of NAPIA in 2007. Mr. Lewis was also owner and operator of Lewis Ranches in Comanche and Cotton Counties, Oklahoma.

Harvey and the love of his life, "Miss Jane" were married for 53 years until Jane's death in 2011. Harvey was always available for his sons' activities through their school and college years. He has groomed, coached and advised his sons on how to be successful and ethical in both business and everyday life. A few years before his death he appointed his son John as President of Lewis & Associates, which he serves as today. He loved all his sons and his grandchildren very much and was proud of each of their achievements. Recently he became extremely proud to be a great-grandfather with the birth of his great-grandson, Carson Reed Rose.

Harvey Malcholm Lewis passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home in Oklahoma City. Mr. Lewis was preceded in his death by his parents, John and Bessie; his siblings, Thelma, Elma, John, Henry, and Arthur; and step-grandson, Nicholas Kirkland and his wife Faith Jane Lewis. He is survived by sisters, Margie Schlapbach and Betty Kriz, both of Lawton; brothers, Russell Lewis of Geronimo and Bill Lewis of Lawton; sons, Michael Lewis of Edmond, Jeff Lewis of Oklahoma City and John Lewis of Oklahoma City; step-grandson, Brendan Boland of Denton, TX; granddaughters, Katie Rose and husband Ronnie of Midland, TX, Rachel Lewis of Dallas, TX, and Hannah Lewis of Edmond; and great-grandson, Carson Rose of Midland, TX.

Services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, March 14, at Putnam City Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries