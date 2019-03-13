Hazel Marie Meziere

November 30, 1928 - March 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Hazel Marie Meziere passed away after an extended illness. Hazel was born in Campti, LA, and lived her adult life in Oklahoma City. Hazel is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Anna Meziere as well her brother Joseph Meziere and sisters Fleta Meziere and Helen Hoch. She leaves seven nieces and nephews Diane Meziere, Albert Hoch Jr., George Hoch, Debbie Hoch, Sue Vega, Mary Cassidy, and Janet Ciupak, along with dozens of great nieces and nephews, several for which she was their nanny. Hazel's adult career included a secretarial role for the State of Oklahoma and retail work. By far, her favorite work was helping with childcare for the family. Hazel was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a resident of St. Ann Assisted Living and St. Ann's Nursing Home. Her family and friends remember Hazel for her uncommon level of common sense, her uncanny wit, her love of the outdoors, and her ever-pleasant smile and attitude. The family wishes to thank all the employees of St. Ann's and Mercy Hospice, particularly Becky Lovelace, for their enduring care and support, always going the extra mile to make residents happy and comfortable. A Rosary and reception will be held at Guardian West Funeral Home, 5820 NW 41st, Warr Acres, OK, at 6:30 pm March 15, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary