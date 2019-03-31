Hazel L. Sublett

Jan. 21, 1920 - March 28, 2019



MOORE

After 99 years of a life well lived, Hazel L. Sublett went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28, 2019, in Moore, OK. She was born to James M & Gladys M Haggard in Sherman, TX. Hazel grew up in Lubbock and considered that her hometown. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting, but most of all, she enjoyed her family. Hazel was a longtime member of Regency Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Austin Dale Sublett; daughter, Debora Sue Sublett; and sister, Martha Louise Fisher. Hazel is survived by her son, Austin Dwight Sublett; and one brother, James Marion Haggard, Jr. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home OKC from 1 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Regency Park Baptist Church with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.