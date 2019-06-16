H.E. Johnmeyer II

Jul. 15, 1949 - Jun. 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Hillard Edward Johnmeyer, II, 69, of Rolla, MO and Oklahoma City, OK, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. H.E. Johnmeyer was born July 15, 1949, in Fayette, MO, a son of Hillard and Gloria Johnmeyer. In 2000, he married Lee Ann Smith in Oklahoma City. She died November 3rd, 2015. Surviving are his two sons, Edward Johnmeyer of Texas and Cdr. Heath Johnmeyer USN, of Hawaii; a sister, Lela Ploussard of St. Charles; and three grandchildren, Lucy, Hillard, and Jesse. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rick Johnmeyer, and his wife, Lee Ann.

A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, H.E.'s sense of humor was matched only by his generosity. He was a gifted singer who graduated from Harding University in 1971. In 1976, he began Johnmeyer Construction Services, Inc., responsible for telecommu-nications projects in over thirty states. He was a lifelong fan of both St. Louis Blues hockey and John Wayne movies. He loved a good game of cards, and his favorite times were watching his kids and grandkids compete in sports.

A memorial celebration will take place on July 27th at The Get-Together, 75 N. Main Street, St. Clair, MO 63077, from 2pm to 6pm. All are welcome to stop by to visit with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harding University Music Department, Advancement Office, 915 E Market Ave., Campus Box 12238, Searcy, AR 72149. Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary