Helen Powell Cotten TEXARKANA, TX/
Feb. 1, 1933 - Nov. 16, 2019
FORMERLY OKLAHOMA CITY
Helen Powell Cotten, 86, of Texarkana, TX, formerly of Oklahoma City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Texarkana.
Helen was born in Baltimore, MD on Feb. 1, 1933, to Richard Hamilton Thompson and Alice Powell Thompson. On Oct. 17, 1958, she was married at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Oklahoma City to Dr. David C. Cotten, longtime pastor, Army chaplain and administrator at Dallas Theological Seminary. A beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, and dearly loved Christian friend to many, Helen will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of close friends.
Helen was known for her love for the Lord; her immediate and extended family; her churches, including the Metropolitan Baptist Church and Faith Bible Church; her work; and her many friends. She was devoted to her grandchildren, for whom she regularly prayed. Helen had a gift with people and made friends wherever she went.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Dr. David C. Cotten, of Texarkana, TX; her son in whom she had such pride and joy, David Powell Cotten and wife Shawna, of Texarkana, TX; and her dearly loved daughter and best friend, Deanna Leigh Manske and husband Don, of St. Charles, IL. Helen had great influence in the lives of her children and her five cherished grandchildren whom she adored: Caroline Powell and Joe Greiner, of Brooklyn, NY; Amanda Leigh Cotten, of Texarkana, TX; Allison Ray and Caleb Cochrum, of Arlington Heights, IL; Luke Harrison Manske and Haleigh Cotten Manske, of St. Charles, IL. She is also survived by nephew, Richard and Nancy Thompson, of San Luis Obispo, CA.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International or Dallas Theological Seminary.
Memorial service will be held in the near future.
Online Registration at:
www.eastfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 23, 2019