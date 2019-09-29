Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
HELEN HOLLOWAY


1930 - 2019
Helen Hoehn
Holloway
Jan. 18, 1930 - Sept. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Helen Hoehn Holloway passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born Jan. 18, 1930, in Enid OK, Helen was the daughter of Glowrene and William F. Hoehn. Helen grew up in Enid, OK, where she and her older siblings, Eleanor and French, all attended elementary and high school. After graduating from OU, Helen moved to Oklahoma City, where she met and married the love of her life in June of 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Holloway Jr.; son, William J Holloway III; sister, Eleanor Hornbaker; and her brother, French Hoehn. She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor Gentry Holloway, Martha L. Whiteaker; and her grandsons, Jack W. Holloway and Joshua W. Holloway. Memorial service will be held at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper Funeral Chapel in Oklahoma City on Friday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. with a reception following the service at Hahn-Cook. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the National . To donate online, go to: https://www.alz.org › nca › donate or by phone: 703.359.4440 (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) or by mail: National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Ste. 400, McLean, VA 22102 (make checks payable to "").
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
