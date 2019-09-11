|
|
Helen Lekawski OKLAHOMA CITY
November 25, 1919-September 8, 2019
Helen Lekawski, a long-time resident of Bethany and Oklahoma City area, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Concordia Senior Living Center.
Born November 25, 1919, in Chicago, IL, Helen would have turned 100 this November. Helen grew up with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Her parents immigrated from Poland and Polish was the language spoken in their home. Her mother taught her to make Apple Strudel and Helen continued the tradition with her children and grandchildren. Over the years, neighbors and friends were gifted with Helen's Apple Strudels with instructions to bake in their own ovens so they could enjoy the wonderful aromas in their kitchens.
Helen always dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher but was unable to fulfill her dream. Helen met her sweetheart in her Chicago neighborhood, and they were married once Roman (Ray) returned from his Air Force service during WWII. In 1959, Helen moved with Ray and her children from her home in Brookfield, IL to Bethany, OK for Ray's job at the Western Electricp Plant. Helen and Ray became lifelong friends with others who had transferred to OKC to work at Western Electric. Helen enjoyed her life of hosting friends, creating beautiful pieces of art on china, and volunteering at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City. She left her home in Bethany in 2017 and moved into an apartment in Concordia Senior Living Center where she entertained new and old friends with her stories and jokes and great sense of humor.
Helen is survived by her three children, Tom (Linda) Lekawski, Paul (Linda) Lekawski, Amy (Tom) Ratzki, three grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicola) Lekawski, Sara (Kurt) McGuff, and Austin Ratzki, and four great grandchildren, Jack and Alex Lekawski, Roman and Caroline McGuff, as well as nieces and nephews she enjoyed corresponding with on a regular basis.
A special thanks to Concordia Nursing and Mercy Hospice for their care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen Lekawski's name to Mercy Hospice Foundation or to .
Visitation Services will be held at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home, 3925 North Asbury Avenue, Bethany, OK, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9am to 9pm. The family will greet friends from 3pm to 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Rd., OKC, OK, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019