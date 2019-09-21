|
Helen M. Ryan WARR ACRES
April 16, 1940 - Sept. 17, 2019
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, Helen M. Ryan left this earth and returned home to her Lord and Savior. Helen was born on April 16, 1940, to Joseph and Mary Maksincak in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Helen is survived by her sons, John Fiorendino and wife Barbie and Robert Fiorendino and wife Carole; daughter, Linda Fiorendino and Karen; sister, Marie Stephenson; and best friend, Faye Luke. She also leaves behind two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. The Celebration of Life in honor of Helen will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Free to Live Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 5884, Edmond, OK 73083, or at http://freetoliveok.org/donate/. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 21, 2019