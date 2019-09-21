Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN RYAN


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Helen M. Ryan
April 16, 1940 - Sept. 17, 2019

WARR ACRES
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, Helen M. Ryan left this earth and returned home to her Lord and Savior. Helen was born on April 16, 1940, to Joseph and Mary Maksincak in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Helen is survived by her sons, John Fiorendino and wife Barbie and Robert Fiorendino and wife Carole; daughter, Linda Fiorendino and Karen; sister, Marie Stephenson; and best friend, Faye Luke. She also leaves behind two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. The Celebration of Life in honor of Helen will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Free to Live Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 5884, Edmond, OK 73083, or at http://freetoliveok.org/donate/. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Download Now