Helen Schuneman OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 15, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2019
Helen Schuneman passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born to Lucy Ralls (Muir) and William Ralls on Dec. 15, 1947. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Aline Frazier, of Arizona; brother, Robert Carmack of Arkansas; and brother, Jerry Ralls, of Oklahoma. Her surviving siblings are Charlie Ralls, of Midwest City, OK; and Billy Ralls, of Oklahoma City, OK. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Williamson and husband Jeff, of Jenks, OK; and three grandchildren, Sophia, Hannah, and Jack. For most of her life, Oklahoma City was her home. She worked at Kerr-McGee and Fleming Foods and became a licensed claims adjuster. She was very fond of her pets she had over the years. She loved her brothers and her family. She loved her daughter the most, and she will be missed. She is now at peace and whole again.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019