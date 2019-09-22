Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
(405) 769-3362
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Kolb Cemetery
Spencer, OK
View Map
Interment
Following Services
First Christian Church of Jones.
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN VINYARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN VINYARD


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Helen Louise (Day)
Vinyard
Dec. 24, 1922 - Sept. 19, 2019

JONES
Helen Louise (Day) Vinyard entered the kingdom of heaven Sept. 19, 2019. She was 96. Mrs. Vinyard was born on Dec. 24, 1922, in Jones, OK to parents Tom and Claudie Day. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Jones and a member of the Rebekah Lodge. Helen retired from Macklanburg-Duncan Company in 1979. Helen was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother deeply loved by her family. She is survived by her children, Beverly Maxey & husband Gilbert, Frankie Garcia & husband Manuel, Sharon Manion & husband Powell, Darrell Vinyard & wife Kyle, Troy Vinyard, Diana Rudolph & husband Dale, Jerry Vinyard & wife Debbie, Deborah Vinyard, and Trudy Schorzman. Helen leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Cecil Vinyard and Lester Vinyard; brothers, Walter Day and Earl Day; children, Connie Gardner, Edward Vinyard, and Bruce Vinyard; and great-grandchildren, Amy Palmer and Chad Storey. Visitation for Helen will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home, 8805 NE 23rd St. A Funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home with interment at the Kolb Cemetery in Spencer. Reception will follow at First Christian Church of Jones.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Download Now