Helen Louise (Day) JONES
Vinyard
Dec. 24, 1922 - Sept. 19, 2019
Helen Louise (Day) Vinyard entered the kingdom of heaven Sept. 19, 2019. She was 96. Mrs. Vinyard was born on Dec. 24, 1922, in Jones, OK to parents Tom and Claudie Day. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Jones and a member of the Rebekah Lodge. Helen retired from Macklanburg-Duncan Company in 1979. Helen was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother deeply loved by her family. She is survived by her children, Beverly Maxey & husband Gilbert, Frankie Garcia & husband Manuel, Sharon Manion & husband Powell, Darrell Vinyard & wife Kyle, Troy Vinyard, Diana Rudolph & husband Dale, Jerry Vinyard & wife Debbie, Deborah Vinyard, and Trudy Schorzman. Helen leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Cecil Vinyard and Lester Vinyard; brothers, Walter Day and Earl Day; children, Connie Gardner, Edward Vinyard, and Bruce Vinyard; and great-grandchildren, Amy Palmer and Chad Storey. Visitation for Helen will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home, 8805 NE 23rd St. A Funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home with interment at the Kolb Cemetery in Spencer. Reception will follow at First Christian Church of Jones.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019