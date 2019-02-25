Helen McCart Young

Sept . 7, 1923 - Feb. 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Helen McCart Young went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Binger, OK on Sept. 7, 1923, to K & Minnie Payton McCart. Her sister, Eloise, was 10 years older. Helen met her wonderful husband, Charles Ray Young, in Mustang, OK, and they married on March 1, 1942. At his death on April 7, 2002, they had been married 60 years. Helen worked as a secretary/bookkeeper during her life and eventually, joined Ray, his brothers and nephew at Young Brothers Tile and Marble. She was an active member of Southern Hills Baptist Church serving on several committees and in her Sunday School class. Helen also attended the Women's Missionary Group at Kentucky Avenue Baptist Church serving as a devotional leader. Ray and Helen enjoyed entertaining every summer around their backyard pool. They had a luau for several years with their Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Young; parents, K and Minnie McCart; sister, Eloise Tindell; and niece, Imogene Baxter (Calvin). Helen is survived by her daughter, Yolanda Young Birdwell and husband Joe; grandson, Tyler Birdwell and wife Lori; granddaughter, Keili Miller; great-grandchildren, Kyle and wife Morgan, Aaron and Devin Birdwell, Shae, Gavin, and Tobin Miller; nephew, Steve Baxter and wife Lesa; and niece, Amber. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Services to Celebrate Helen's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Chapel at Southern Hills Baptist Church. She was laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens during a private family service.