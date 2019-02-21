|
|
Henrietta Shrier OKLAHOMA CITY
Apr. 22, 1917 - Feb. 14, 2019
Henrietta Shrier passed away peacefully as a result of a hip fracture on February
14, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Henrietta was born in Riley Township, Ohio on April 22, 1917. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. Shrier; parents, Ernest and Ida Zuercher; and her brother, Earl Zuercher. Henrietta is survived by her son, James Shrier; grandson, Eric Shrier and his wife LisaLouise; granddaughter, Karla Shrier; great grandchildren, Brooke and Trevor Shrier; and brother, Ken Zuercher. She was a long time member of New Hope Christian Church. Henrietta was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed each day. Private services were held Monday, February 18th, at The Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019