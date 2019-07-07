Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home Georgetown , TX View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home Georgetown , TX View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church Andice , TX View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for HENRY BOECKER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HENRY BOECKER

February 19, 1934 - June 30, 2019



GEORGETOWN, TX

Henry Carl Boecker, Jr., of Georgetown, TX, passed peacefully away on June 30, 2019.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, TX. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.

Henry was born on Feb. 19, 1934, in Oklahoma City to his loving parents, Henry Carl, Sr. and Agnes (Klein) Boecker.

After graduation from St. Gregory's Senior High School in Shawnee, OK in 1952, Hank went on to earn a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 1959 and an M.S. in Civil Engineering in 1960 from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK. In 1969, he earned his MBA in Finance from the University of Santa Clara in Santa Clara , CA.

From 1954-1957, Henry served his country in the United States Army in the Signal Corps as a Specialist, 3rd Class, as an Electronic Communications Analyst. After completion of U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Bliss, TX, Henry then received additional specialized training at Fort Devens, MA. Henry was to serve the majority of his time in the Army based in the Asia-Pacific Theatre, at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

He married Mary Hudson on Sept. 5, 1959, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Oklahoma City.

Henry's profession as an Engineer took him all over the United States. From 1960-1963, he was employed by the Martin Marietta Corporation in the Concrete Products Division (Plant and Design Engineer) in Albuquerque, NM. Next, Hank went to the Stressteel Corporation in Union City, CA and Wilkes-Barre, PA (Chief Engineer, Western Division/VP Eastern Division). From 1973-1981, he was a Vice President for the Arundel Corporation in Baltimore, MD. His next stop on his journey brought him to Dallas, TX, where he worked for the Lafarge Corporation/General Portland, Inc. as Vice President and Senior Vice President (1981-1988). Next, came a year in Birmingham, AL as the President of Allied Products, Inc. One last professional move took him to York, PA, where he was the President of Delta Carbonate Inc/Pen Roc, Inc. Henry retired in 1992 after a long and industrious career.

Henry had many interests and associations, both inside and outside of his professional career. Those included the following: member: Theta Kappa Phi Fraternity, Oklahoma State University; Chi Epsilon National Honorary Engineering Fraternity; Sigma Xi National Honorary Research Society; Post-Tensioning Institute; Honors Fellowship Recipient, Oklahoma State University (College of Engineering, 1960; Director, National Slag Association (1979-1980); Board Member, Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association (1982-1986); Professional Member, Pre-stressed Concrete Institute; Registered Civil Engineer in New Mexico, California and Texas; Fellow, American Society of Civil Engineers; Knights of Columbus, Honors of the Fourth Degree; North Dallas chamber of Commerce (1998-2000); Kiwanis Club of Sun City, TX; Tax Appraisal Board of Williamson County, TX; and Landscape Maintained Homes Committee of Sun City, TX; Lector, Parish Council and Finance Committee at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Andice, TX.

Henry's impact on others throughout his life was both evident and noteworthy. He gave of his time freely on a regular basis and found great solace in 'giving back' to the community he lived in, wherever that was, including the Catholic Church he so loved. Henry's devotion to his family was ever-present and profound. Time spent with his four grandchildren was enormously special to him. Henry positively touched the lives of many and we are the better for it. His loss is felt by all who knew him.

Henry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Boecker, of Georgetown, TX; daughter, Diane (Boecker) Redmond, of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Steven Boecker, of Newnan, GA; grandsons, David and Mark Redmond; and granddaughters, Rachael Redmond and Julia Boecker.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations by check to the Santa Rosa de Lima Food Pantry (6571 FM 970, Florence, TX 76527) in memory of Henry Boecker. You may leave a memory or message

