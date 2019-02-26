Home

HENRY DOUGLAS
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Portland Avenue Baptist Church
More Obituaries for HENRY DOUGLAS
HENRY DOUGLAS


HENRY DOUGLAS
1937 - 2019

Henry DeWayne
"Doug" Douglas
Jan. 28, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Services for DeWayne Douglas, 82, of Oklahoma City, will be held Feb. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Portland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Henry DeWayne was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Shawnee, OK to Effie and Doug Douglas. He married the love of his life, Betty Hope Douglas, Aug. 17, 1956. DeWayne worked at Western Electric AT&T and Lucent in OKC for 36 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Douglas; children, Don Douglas, Todd Douglas and spouse Cari, and Mike Douglas and spouse Misty; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his Uncle Olen Medley. He was predeceased by his parents, Effie and Doug Douglas, of Shawnee; brother, Robert Douglas, of Shawnee; and daughter, Connie Harms, of OKC. DeWayne was a member of Portland Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and playing softball. DeWayne will always be remembered for his warm smile, kind and giving heart, and love of Christ. In lieu of flowers; make donations to Portland Avenue Baptist Church Children's Ministry.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019
