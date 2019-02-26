Henry DeWayne

"Doug" Douglas

Jan. 28, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Services for DeWayne Douglas, 82, of Oklahoma City, will be held Feb. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Portland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Henry DeWayne was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Shawnee, OK to Effie and Doug Douglas. He married the love of his life, Betty Hope Douglas, Aug. 17, 1956. DeWayne worked at Western Electric AT&T and Lucent in OKC for 36 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Douglas; children, Don Douglas, Todd Douglas and spouse Cari, and Mike Douglas and spouse Misty; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his Uncle Olen Medley. He was predeceased by his parents, Effie and Doug Douglas, of Shawnee; brother, Robert Douglas, of Shawnee; and daughter, Connie Harms, of OKC. DeWayne was a member of Portland Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and playing softball. DeWayne will always be remembered for his warm smile, kind and giving heart, and love of Christ. In lieu of flowers; make donations to Portland Avenue Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary