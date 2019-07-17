Henry Edward Bloch

July 25, 1926 - July 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Henry Edward Bloch died peacefully at Mercy Health Center just after noon on Saturday, July 13. He was 92.

Henry was born July 25, 1926, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City to Herman and Ruby Erdwurm Bloch. After his mother's death when he was eight, he was cared for in the home of Jules Sr. and Josie Bloch, his aunt and uncle.

He graduated from Classen High School in 1944. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the South Pacific. After being honorably discharged, he went to Oklahoma A&M where he became active in the Gamma Delta Chapter of Sigma Chi. He graduated with a business degree in 1950.

After college, Henry married Mary Louise Fox. They had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last spring.

He worked his entire career in the oil industry, most notably for Republic Supply and Phoenix Supply. He retired in 1992.

Henry was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where he served as an usher and eucharistic minister. Henry also was active at Rosary Catholic School and Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. He was President of the Rosary parent organization, President of the McGuinness Booster Club and Vice Chairman of the McGuinness School Board.

After retirement, he became an active volunteer in organizations such as the Red Cross, Omniplex Science Museum, the Mercedes Club and other areas. He also became a hobbyist known for his carving, photography, radio-controlled airplanes and train displays. He also loved to travel and play tennis, was an accomplished ballroom dancer and known for his great smile and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Fox Bloch; son, Henry (Keith) Bloch and his wife, Debbie, of Edmond; daughter, Nannette Bloch Hight, and her husband, Joe, of Edmond; grandchildren, Henry (Kristopher) Bloch and his wife, Jennifer, of Norwood, Mass., Elena Hight of Madison, Wisc., and Elyse Hight of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandson, Henry Parker Bloch; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also was close to his cousins and their families, including Jeffrey Oppenheim, who survives him, and the late Jules Bloch Jr., and his wife, Xenia, Annette Bloch Oppenheim, and Steph Oppenheim.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Heaven House in Oklahoma City, The Veraden Senior Living in Edmond, and Mercy Health Center.

Donations in Henry's name can be made to the Rosary Catholic School Tuition Assistance Fund c/o St. Francis or Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School "In Memoriam: Bloch" page at ww.bmchs.org/bloch.

A Wake Service honoring Henry Bloch will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, 1401 NW 23, Oklahoma City. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1901 NW 18, Oklahoma City, followed immediately by graveside services at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019