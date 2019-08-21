Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Henry R. "Dick" Webb


1925 - 2019
Henry R. "Dick" Webb
August 26, 1925 - August 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Henry Richard "Dick" Webb, 93, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. He spent his entire career in the oil industry. He was a man of great faith and will be missed. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bell (Hobens) Webb, his mother and father, all 11 of his siblings and their spouses, and one great-grandson. He leaves his three children, Jennifer Lucas, Julie Greene, and Randy Webb, and their spouses, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Friday, August 23, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Water4. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019
