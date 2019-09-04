Home

Herman E. (Gene) Huffhines

Herman Eugene
"Gene" Huffhines
December 9, 1934 - August 31, 2019

YUKON
Herman E. (Gene) Huffhines was welcomed by his Heavenly Father on Aug. 31, 2019 in Okla. City, OK. He was born on Dec. 9, 1934 in Blanchard, OK to Edna R. (Carr) and Herman L. Huffhines. Gene was a graduate of Blanchard High School and OCU with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He also proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, his ancestral home. Gene retired with 41 years of service from Western Electric- AT&T- Lucent Technologies as a Production Control Manager. He loved riding his motor-cycle, going to the lake with family, eating out, and just having fun with grandchildren. Gene was a member of Kentucky Ave. Baptist Church and currently attended Canadian County Cowboy Church. He loved his church friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Neoma Ward, Haskell Huffhines, Mary Carlile, Jody Hale; and step-great grandson, Hayden McCray. Herman is survived by wife, Patsy (Pulis) Huffhines in marriage for about 28 years. He is also survived by his son, Shawn and wife Trisha Huffhines; daughter, Amber Huffhines, and son, Lane and wife Cristina Huffhines; step-children, Julie and husband John Clark, Darren and wife Danielle Clark, and Steven and wife Katie Clark; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Viewing will be from 9am-8pm, Wed., Sept. 4, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon. Services will be held at 10 am, Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019, at Canadian County Cowboy Church, Yukon, OK, with interment following at Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019
