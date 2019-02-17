

Herman Valentine

Hausleiter

March 16, 1929 - Feb. 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Herman Valentine Hausleiter, 89, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. The son of Valentine Adolph & Adeline (Henry) Hausleiter, Herman was born on March 16, 1929, in Linden, NJ. Herman worked for the City of Linden doing maintenance work. He also served in the US Army. Herman was an avid New York Giants fan and held season tickets. Herman played semi-pro football for the Linden Athletics. He liked working in the yard and going crabbing at the Jersey Shore. Herman also enjoyed piano and organ music. He is survived by his wife, Joan Hausleiter; children, Kathleen Marlowe & husband James, James Hausleiter, and William Hausleiter & wife Nicole; his 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Herman Hausleiter; parents; and sister, Elizabeth "Sis" Costa. There will be a Viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 1 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the John Ireland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley, Oklahoma City. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.