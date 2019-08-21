|
|
Herschel E. Minshall DEL CITY
Mar. 19, 1922 - Aug. 18, 2019
Herschel Edgar Minshall, 97, entered rest on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Herschel was born on March 19, 1922 in Tryon, Oklahoma to Ed and Hazel Minshall. Herschel was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and the love of his life Melba. He is survived by his son Ron and his wife Paulette of Oklahoma City, daughter Pam Harper and her husband Tom of Houston, four grandsons, five great grandchildren and an abundance of loving nieces and nephews. Herschel retired after 37 years in 1985 from OG&E where he was Superintendent of the Underground Depart-ment. He was a charter member of Sunny Lane United Methodist Church and was active with the Methodist Men. Herschel was a 57 year member of Del City Masonic Lodge as well a 50 year member of Del City Eastern Star. Herschel and Melba were members of the Rollin' Okies where they traveled around the country in their motor home. They were also volunteers with the Christmas Connection for over 20 years. The family would like to thank the staff of Village on the Park and OU Medical Center for their love and kindness to our Dad. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sunny Lane UMC Roofing Campaign. The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 23rd, from 6pm until 8pm at the Ford Funeral Home, 305 S. Sooner Rd., Midwest City. Services will be Saturday, August 24th, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunny Lane United Methodist Church in Del City with interment at Tryon Cemetery at 2:30.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019