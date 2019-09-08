|
Hester Ann Doyle OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 7, 1934 - Sept. 2, 2019
Hester Ann McGill Doyle, 84, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Visitation with family will take place Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 Northwest Expressway, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, September 9, 2019, at Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N. May, at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019