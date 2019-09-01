Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Danley Royal Heusel
September 8, 1942 - August 25, 2019

YUKON
Danley Royal Heusel, 76, of Yukon, Okla., passed away Aug. 25, 2019 at his Richland home surrounded by family and friends. He was born Sept. 8, 1942 in Wichita, Kan. to Kathleen S. Danley Heusel and Royal E. Heusel. Dan is survived by his wife, Lana, of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Diana Heusel, of Yukon; two daughters, Laura Webster, and Pam Ruddle, of Yukon; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Cheryl Barb, of Merrimac, N.H.; nine grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Luis Ruiz, and family of Puerto Rico. Interment will be at Gage Cemetery in Gage, Okla. Online condolences may be signed at :

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019
