





























Dr. Melvin C. Hicks, Jr.

July 4, 1925 - June 2, 2019



EDMOND

Dr. Melvin Claude Hicks, Jr. passed to his heavenly home, June 2, 2019 from the hospice care unit at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Known by family, friends and associates as gentle and kind, he looked for the positive in every situation. He was much loved by his family of five children, ten grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren. He was the youngest of four children born to Melvin Claude Hicks, Sr. and Sarepta Ann Grace O'Hair Hicks in Buffalo, OK on July 4, 1925. Melvin graduated from Buffalo High School in 1943 and attended Northwestern State College in Alva, OK and graduated from OU Medical School in 1949. He married Lura Marine Downs, August 4, 1950 in Buffalo, OK. He entered the Army in June 1951 and served honorably in the Korean War as a Battalion Surgeon 27th Infantry Regiment on the front lines tending to American soldiers and North Korean captives as well. He achieved the rank of Captain and was discharged February 1953. Dr. Hicks first practiced general medicine, later specializing in radiology and serving several years as Radiology Department Chair at Presbyterian Hospital, now OU Medical Center. He was a 60-year member of the First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City, serving as Chair of Deacons, fourth grade Sunday School teacher, church librarian, and on various committees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lura Marine Downs Hicks, his parents, two brothers, Gene and Earl Hicks, and one sister, Lorene Murdock. Survivors include sons Randel Hicks and wife, Kim, Oklahoma City, Alan Hicks and wife, Linda, Oklahoma City, Gordon Hicks and wife, Kerry, Barnsdall, OK, and two daughters, Karen Simon and husband, Steve, Leland, NC, and Kathy Strickland and husband, Mike, Nashville, TN; grand-children, Andy Hicks and wife, Candice, Houston, TX, Aimee Nail and husband, Ronnie, Edmond, OK, Caroline York and husband, Travis, Tulsa, OK, Brent Simon and wife, Janine, Ridgefield, CT, Jason Simon and wife, Myra, Charlotte, NC, Kevin Simon and wife, Kelly, Charlotte, NC, Katie Strickland, Nashville, TN, Christopher Strickland and wife, Megan, Lewis-burg, TN, Kaylyn McAllister and husband, Steven, Kansas City, MO, and Kelsey Hicks, Broken Arrow, OK; great-grand-children, Carson, Hudson, Hannah, Isabella and Jackson Hicks, Houston, TX, Hunter and Andrew Nail, Oklahoma City, Nathan and Caleb York, Tulsa, OK, Blake, Chase and Kayla Simon, Ridgefield, CT, Hudson Simon, Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Good Shepherd Ministries of OKC (GoodShepherdOKC.org) or to First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City. Visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in the Louise Prichard Chapel at First Baptist Church, NW 11th at Harvey, Oklahoma City.