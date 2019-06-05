Services Memorial service 10:00 AM the Chapel at Resthaven Resources More Obituaries for HILDEGARD KERN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HILDEGARD KERN

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Hildegard L Kern

July 10, 1928 - June 2, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Hildegard Lotte Kern, 90, passed away on June 2, 2019. Hilde was born July 10, 1928, in Nurnberg, Germany. She was the youngest of three children, growing up in Germany during WWII. After surviving the war, she came to the United States as a U.S. Army war bride and became a naturalized citizen in 1952, living initially in Pennsylvania and New York. Hilde lived a vibrant life, always the life of the party. She married Pashko Letaj in 1960, and they raised a wonderful daughter, Ethelwyn "Patty," in Oklahoma City, where Hilde lived most of her life. Hilde retired from Nokia (formerly Western Electric/AT&T) after working for more than two decades building phone circuit boards. In 1983, she married William "Bill" Kern, who was retired from the U.S. Army and U.S. Post Office. Together, they spent their time traveling across the U.S. in their fifth wheel, enjoying their RV club rallies, and many lifelong friendships they developed along the way. They eventually settled into a snowbirding status at Mission View RV Resort in Tuscon, AZ, where they spent many wonderful winters together. Hilde never met a stranger she couldn't converse with and was always willing to teach a newbie the Chicken Dance upon request. She was crowned Valentine Queen and wore it with pride. Hilde was an avid hand and foot card player, and don't let her catch you cheating. She spent a decade swimming laps at OCCC to keep young, and eventually, the Earlywine YMCA. She was a self-proclaimed professional organ and accordion player. As a full-blooded German, proud of her heritage, she took every opportunity to teach anyone within ear shot her native language, and she didn't give easy A's. Hilde was preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich and Charlotte Unger (Hudelmaier); her brothers, Fritz and Erich Unger; her husbands, Pashko Letaj and William "Bill" Kern; and her daughter, Ethelwyn "Patty" Glasscock. She is survived by her granddaughter, Dawn Addison and her husband David; her grandson, Chris Glasscock and his wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Tyler Addison, Kimberly Bullock and her husband Jeff, Ethelwyn Necole Tenney and her husband Dillon, and Johnathan Glasscock; and a great-great-grandson, Denver. Survivors also include numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Resthaven, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.