Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Quail Springs Baptist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
McAlester, OK
H.L. RAYBON


1927 - 2019
H.L. "Pete" Raybon
Sept. 10, 1927 - Nov. 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
H.L. "Pete" Raybon, age 92, of OKC, died November 11, 2019. He was born in Luvern, AL to Herman and Ethel Mae (Rogers) Raybon. Pete joined the U.S. Army in 1946 for an enlistment period of 15 months and later joined the Air Force where he retired after 21 years as a Senior Master Sergeant. Pete worked for the Oklahoma State Health Department for 20 years as a Field Rep in SE Oklahoma. He married Nevelyn Sweeney in 1949 and she preceded him in death. He married Velma (Vel) Cox in 1983. He is survived by his wife, Velma; sons, Randy and Bruce (Mary); step-daughters, Teresa (Rick) Berg and Lori (Bret) Streater; grandchildren, Luke Raybon, Monica Raybon, Sunnie (Tim) Flood; step-grandsons, Aaron (Rahle) Berg, Adam (Andrea) Berg, Austin (Markie) Berg, Tate (Wendy) Streater and Tanner (Skyler) Streater; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Billy Raybon; sisters, Juanita Tanner and Barbara (Chunks) Newton; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Joe F. Raybon and George Reginal Raybon, and a sister, Edna Ruth May.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 4-6pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Thursday, November 14, 10:00am at Quail Springs Baptist Church. Burial and graveside service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in McAlester, OK at 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Ave., OKC, OK 73112 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019
