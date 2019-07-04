Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Westminster Presbyterian Church Resources More Obituaries for Homer Paul Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Homer Paul

1932 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Homer Paul

September 14, 1932 - July 1, 2019



EDMOND

Homer Paul passed away on July 1, 2019, at his home in Edmond, OK. Homer was born to Homer Paul Sr. and Helen Lafferty Paul on September 14, 1932, in Claremore, Oklahoma. Raised on the family farm just south-west of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, he attended Pauls Valley High School where he was a standout student and athlete. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1954. He was a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honorary Scholastic Society, named to the Top Ten Freshman Men and the Dean's Honor Roll, and awarded Outstanding Junior and Senior Marine Science Stu- dent in Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps and would go on to serve as the battalion commander.

After graduation he was off to the United States Marine Corps with his commission as a Second Lieutenant. He served proudly in both Korea and Japan, eventually retiring from the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a Colonel after 30 years of service.

Upon returning stateside he pursued a law degree at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He was admitted to the Dean's Leadership Circle and to the Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity. After obtaining his Juris Doctorate in 1959, he entered banking as his professional career. Homer was a brilliant banker and was valued for his expertise in management and development of talent. He joined Liberty National Bank in 1959, serving in the Trust Department, Business Development, Correspondent Banking Department and as the Commercial Loan Department Vice President. Homer was selected as an Oklahoma City Outstanding Young Man in 1964.

Homer served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nichols Hills Bank from 1976 until 1988. In 1989, he joined Citizens Security Bank & Trust Company in Bixby, OK, serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board until his retirement in 2004. His bold vision was instrumental in growing and developing the bank into a thriving community institution.

Homer was a staunch believer in giving back to his profession and community by dedicating his time and resources. Some of his professional activities included: serving three terms under three different Governors on the Oklahoma Finance Authorities (Chairman); President of the Oklahoma Bankers Association in 1980; Vice President of the American Bankers Association; and numerous national and state banking positions and taskforces.

Over the years he served the community through involvement in the following: Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce; Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation; United Way Division Leader of Oklahoma City; Boy Scouts-Oklahoma City Council; two terms as Trustee of the National Fraternity Phi Gamma Delta Educational Endowment; Board of Visitors, University of Oklahoma, School of Arts and Sciences; Oklahoma Blood Institute; Oklahoma Blood Institute Foundation (Chairman); Committee of 100; Rotarian for over 50 years; United States Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Oklahoma; Economic Club of Oklahoma; Men's Dinner Club; Friend of Fairgrounds Foundation; Oklahoma Aquarium; Tulsa Boy Scouts of American Indian National Council; Tulsa Chamber Executive Committee (County Chairman for the vote on sales tax increase to attract Department of Defense facility); Council for Indian Nation Area Chambers-Multi County (Chairman); Advisory Board for Oklahoma State University-Tulsa College of Human Environ-mental Sciences; Green Country Division of United Way (Chairman); appointed by area mayors to the Tax Oversight Committee for the construction of the new Tulsa jail; and Tulsa Rotary Community Fund (Trustee). Homer was named a recipient of the Bixby Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Business Award, was awarded a Key to the City, and was Grand Marshall of the Annual Green Corn Festival Parade.

Very proud of his Chickasaw heritage, Homer readily served as a board member of the Chickasaw Nation Industries where he made many positive contributions. In 2015, he was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. He further distinguished himself through numerous philanthropic activities including many at both Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. He received the OU College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2015 and the Regents Award for dedication and service to the University of Oklahoma. He was an honorary alumnus of Oklahoma State University College of Human Environmental Sciences.

Homer was a social man and enjoyed spending time with his friends and his family. In 2013, he was devastated by the loss of his wife and partner, Dr. Ramona Paul, and she remained constantly in his thoughts until his death six years later, almost to the day. He valued family get-togethers and would host an annual ski trip to Vail, CO and an OU-Texas weekend in Dallas for his children, grandchildren, and friends. Homer had a wonderful sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye, and could captivate a room with his story telling. His sage advice, delivered with wit, will be missed by all who knew him.

Homer loved being in the outdoors and tending his vegetable garden, growing some impressively sized tomatoes and cucumbers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and his hunting buddies would all agree Homer was an excellent shot.

In, 2006, Homer and his brother William G. "Bill" Paul established the Senator Homer Paul Memorial Scholarship in memory of their father Homer Paul Sr. to benefit a graduating senior of Pauls Valley High School attending the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University. He also endowed a Professorship in Early Childhood Education at Oklahoma State University in memory of his beloved spouse Dr. Ramona Paul.

Homer is survived by his brother Bill Paul and by his children and step-children Charles "Chip" Paul and his wife Cynthia Paul of Owasso, OK, Lela Paul Brown and her husband Sonny Brown of Edmond, OK, Jamie Paul Cope and her husband Kelly Cope of Allen, OK, Jenna Paul and her husband Chuck Higgins of Dallas, Texas, Steve Emmons and his wife Jonna Emmons of Edmond, OK, Stuart Emmons (deceased) and his wife Shannon Emmons (deceased), and Jerry Emmons and his wife Carla Emmons of Edmond, OK. Homer and Ramona were very proud of their many grandchildren: Zach Massey, Sean Massey, Hunter Paul, Casey Paul, Emery Brown, Heidi Brown, Will Emmons, Piper Simpson, Christian Brown, Cole Emmons, Luke Vendig, Grady Emmons, Colt Cope, Keely Cope, Harrison Higgins, and Jackson Higgins.

Homer's life will be celebrated with his friends and family at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer's honor may be made to either the University of Oklahoma Foundation, Inc. designating to the College of Arts and Sciences General Fund, 100 Timberdell Road, Norman, OK 73072, 405-321-1174, https://www.oufoundation.org/portal/ or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73118, 405-524-2224, ext. 239, https://www.wpcokc.com/giving Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.