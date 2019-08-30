Home

Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Avery Cemetery
Horace Donald Wages


1934 - 2019
Horace Donald Wages
March 4, 1934 - August 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Horace Donald Wages, 85, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on August 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Visitation will be at Buchanan Funeral Service in Oklahoma City, OK on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 1pm to 8pm. Visitation with the family will be from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service Chapel, 8712 N. Council Road. He will be laid to rest on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 1pm in Avery, Texas in the Avery Cemetery. H. Don Wages was born in Avery, Texas to Airris Cornelius Wages and Leola Lewis Wages on March 4, 1934. He attended school in Avery, Texas where he graduated from Avery High School. He was self-employed in the mailing business and landlord for over 50 years and owned Sooner Mailing Service, Inc. with his wife and son. He was active with the Toastmasters and a member of the American Bass Association and AMBUCS. He loved to fish, travel and spend time with his family. Don Wages was married to Orpha Ruth Humphreys until her passing in 2015. They have 3 children. He is survived by his children: Kurt and Marcy Wages, Shanan and Tommy Weeks and Lezlie and Bob Harding; five grandchildren, Todd, Gavin and Bailey Wages and Chase and Conner Harding; great-grandchildren, Asher, Zoey, Colton, Amelia and Wesley; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family Dusty and Marlie; Karissa and Thomas J. He was preceded in death by his wife, Orpha; his parents, Airris and Leola Wages, two brothers and one sister.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019
