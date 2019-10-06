|
Howard Marshall EDMOND
Clayman
Nov. 18, 1938 - Oct. 3, 2019
Howard "Papa" Clayman Howard Clayman, 81 years young, of Edmond, OK, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, as he lost his battle with that SOB, pancreatic cancer. Howard was loved by all who knew him, even those that owed him money (you know who you are). He was a world class wit, unexpectedly sneaking pithy comments into conversations and then walking away. He was an incredibly acute observer and forgot nothing which made him a master storyteller. He had a tale for most any occasion. His passion was golf, but above all else, what he loved most was his wife (her license plate says "LUVMYGAL"), followed closely by his sister and kids, his surrogate kids, playing poker, and one previously deceased beagle. He was a gambler but not a rambler, a card sharp but not a cheat, a human computer but not inhuman. He was quintessentially that guy you met on the golf course and wished your own dad could be that cool. His only known failing was his nightly glass of red wine consumed for health purposes, and that was only a failing because he lacked the ability to differentiate the cheap stuff from the expensive. He was proud of being an Army veteran (1960-63) and having served his country. He was proud of the success of his children and their children. He leaves this world for a better place, likely a heavenly golf course or wherever they have the best casino house odds.
Howard was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Sam and Minnie Clayman. He was an alumnus of Southwest High School, Kansas City, MO. He was previously married to Shirley Laffoon in 1960 and was remarried to Jerry Berger in 1982. He retired from banking in 1999 and never looked back. He is survived by his wife, Jerry Ellen Clayman; sister, Sandra Radom; daughters, Jamie "J'mel" (Clayman) Burgos and Jodi (Clayman) Gann from his previous marriage to Shirley Laffoon; daughter, Linda with Mary Groth; stepdaughter, Jill "the pushy one" McGregor; granddaughters, Shaina and Chandler; grandsons, Keegan and Kolin; great-grandkids, Mila and Mikha; surrogate sons, Henri Burgos, Chris Gann, and Karl McGregor; and so many friends you could fill OSU or that other Oklahoma team's stadium. He is survived by no enemies, he had none.
Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight. - Rossiter Worthington Raymond
Howard, International Man of Mystery, requested no service of any kind. We will honor his wish, however the family will host the Howard Clayman Golf and Poker Tournament this spring at Rose Creek to benefit cancer research. In lieu of cards, gifts and flowers, Howard wants you to get a CT scan for pancreatic cancer.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019