Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
CrossPointe Church
Norman, OK
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Howard Eugene Filkins, 86, of SE OKC, OK, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on Aug. 31, 2019. Howdy, as he was known by most, was born at Sublette, MO on Feb. 18, 1933 to Boyd H. and Lola P. (Peterson) Filkins (deceased). He married Barbara Joan (Jody) Barnett on Dec. 25, 1955. He served in U.S. Army Ordinance from 1954-1957 active duty and 1957-1962 reserves. Surviving are sons Daniel E. (Shelly), David L. (Debbie), Dale W. (Kimberly) of OK and special daughter Nancy Shoush of Kirksville, MO. Also, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister Olena McLain of Greentop, MO and brother Jerry Filkins (Joyce) of Ashland, MO. Services will be Sept. 7 @ 1:00pm at CrossPointe Church, in Norman, OK with burial near Kirksville, MO on Mon. Sept. 9 at 1:00pm. Memorials are Free Will Baptist Int'l Missions or 1040i

(humanitarian org).

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019
