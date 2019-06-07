Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Home
N. May, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard L. Johnson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard L. Johnson
September 11, 1937 - June 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Howard LaVerne Johnson "Hojo" passed away June 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born September 11, 1937, in Alex, Okla-homa, the son of Monroe Lee and Wilma Irene Johnson. He attended Middleburg Schools and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. Hojo served in the US Navy and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. He later attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Hojo was a renowned automotive mechanic. He travelled world-wide as a consultant for GM and taught automotive mechanics and technology at Francis Tuttle Vo-Tech. He coached his students for competitions and won the state tournament multiple times. Hojo was baptized in the Church of Christ and later became a member of Our Lord's Community Church. He is survived by his wife, Janice Day, of the home; daughter, Cathleen Hood (Serjik Ohanjanianse); brother, Kenneth Johnson; step-daughter, Laura Cross (John); step-son, Tommy Bromley (Anne); grandchildren, Zachary Charles Hood (Amilla), Augustene Jewel Clement (Martin), Danielle Kaileen Cross, Joshua David Cross, Rilee Bromley, Molly Bromley, Madeline Bromley, and Megan Bromley; one great grand-son, Ace Wayne Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, N. May, from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 9. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, at 10am at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.