Howard L. Johnson

September 11, 1937 - June 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Howard LaVerne Johnson "Hojo" passed away June 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born September 11, 1937, in Alex, Okla-homa, the son of Monroe Lee and Wilma Irene Johnson. He attended Middleburg Schools and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. Hojo served in the US Navy and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. He later attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Hojo was a renowned automotive mechanic. He travelled world-wide as a consultant for GM and taught automotive mechanics and technology at Francis Tuttle Vo-Tech. He coached his students for competitions and won the state tournament multiple times. Hojo was baptized in the Church of Christ and later became a member of Our Lord's Community Church. He is survived by his wife, Janice Day, of the home; daughter, Cathleen Hood (Serjik Ohanjanianse); brother, Kenneth Johnson; step-daughter, Laura Cross (John); step-son, Tommy Bromley (Anne); grandchildren, Zachary Charles Hood (Amilla), Augustene Jewel Clement (Martin), Danielle Kaileen Cross, Joshua David Cross, Rilee Bromley, Molly Bromley, Madeline Bromley, and Megan Bromley; one great grand-son, Ace Wayne Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, N. May, from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 9. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, at 10am at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019