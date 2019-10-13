|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Howard J Steele, Jr.
October 23, 1921 - September 4, 2019
Howard J. Steele, Jr. died Sept. 4, 2019, from complications associated with a fall at the age of 97. He was born to Howard J. and Rita (Breaux) Steele in New Orleans, LA on Oct. 23, 1921, the oldest of three children. As a child, he lived in New Orleans, LA; Louisville, KY; and Nashville, TN, graduating from Father Ryan High School in Nashville in the Class of 1939. After a "gap" year, he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1940 as a second generation Marine where he pursued his ambition to fly. As a Marine fighter pilot, he flew Corsairs from the USS Bennington aircraft carrier and saw action in Okinawa, Iwo Jima and over Japan. NOTE: The Oklahoman published a very nice article in the Nov. 26, 2017, issue chronicling our father's WWII wartime experience, viewed online at "Howard Steele wanted to fly, and he did."
After the war and his discharge, Howard married Miriam Margaret Brew on July 29, 1946, and they began their lives together in Nashville. Howard worked for Crane Supply Company as a salesman in Nashville until 1966 when he accepted the Branch Manager job in Oklahoma City, retiring in 1985, and then was a consultant for five years at BDH, Inc.
A lifelong fan of Notre Dame football, Howard remained active throughout his 97 years. He enjoyed tennis at Summerfield and Woodlake, where he and Miriam met many new friends that they cherished throughout their lives. He continued to remain active by walking twice daily, rain or shine, hot or cold, in the neighborhood, unaided for years, slowly progressing to a cane and finally, relying on his walker. He enjoyed seeing the neighbors and visiting along the way. The family would like to thank all of Howard's neighbors who kept a watchful and caring eye on our beloved father. We would also like to thank Dr. S.A. Dean Drooby and his staff, Nancy and Sharon, for their care throughout the years.
Our father was fiercely independent, insisting on staying in his own home until the end, because he did not "want to be a burden" to anyone. He was the epitome of the "Greatest Generation."
Howard was preceded in death by Miriam, his wife of 68 years, on June 26, 2014. He truly missed her for the remainder of his days. He is survived by his three sons, Larry (Susan), of Norman; Mike (Patti), of Edmond; and Howard III "Butch" (Sally), of OKC. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Alison (John), Michael, Anna (Blake), and Molly; as well as two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Makenna.
Our father did not want to have a memorial service or an obituary. We are complying with half of his request. In lieu of any memorial contributions, "Do something especially loving and kind for a loved one."
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019