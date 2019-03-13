Howard D. Williams

June 30, 1932 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Howard Dale Williams was born June 30, 1932 in Baxter Springs, Kansas to Onie and Dora Williams. He grew up in a hard working farm-family environment. He graduated from Baxter Springs High School in 1950. He went on to attend Northeastern A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma and Baylor University in Waco, Texas in the early 50's. Howard met the love of his life, Betty Jean Marks, of Miami, OK at a church revival in his hometown of Baxter Springs, and they married in 1955. He was blessed with 56 years of marriage to Betty, his best friend and partner in serving and praising the Lord! Howard was involved in numerous entrepreneurial business ventures throughout his life, including aerospace engineering, general aviation, politics, retail sales, automotive manufacturing, and over the last 42 years, Christian broadcasting. He had a great love for automobiles, especially vintage automobiles. He was the founder of The Great American Stutz Bearcat Automobile Race, which later became the Great American Race, a classic automobile road rally. This nationwide rally, which Howard sold the rights to, has been in existence now for over 30 years. Howard served in the Oklahoma Legislature representing District 78 in Tulsa from 1964 to 1974. His brief tenure with the LearJet Corporation and friendship with Bill Lear led to his involvement as President of Cord S.A.M.C.O. Corporation, which produced the CORD automobile reproduction in 1969 and 1970, also in the Tulsa area. In the mid1970's, he and his family relocated from Tulsa to Oklahoma City where they owned and operated KTLV Radio Station. Howard was blessed to enjoy personal friendships with many of the Pastors and Ministers he came in contact with through the radio station. Over the course of Howard's life, he was also associated with the following business interests: T-Town Canoe Manufacturing - Tulsa, OK - early 1960's, North American Aviation in Tulsa - 1960's, Cord S.A.M.C.O. in Tulsa from 1968-1970, World Market Centers in OKC - 1972 and 1973, Great Plains Oil and Gas in OKC from 1980-1981, Headed up Pat Robertson's Presidential Campaign for the State of OK - 1988. Howard's leisure interests included a love for college football--particularly University of Oklahoma football, numerous automotive restoration projects, vintage car auctions and anything classic-car related. During his senior years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, in particular his two grandsons, Tyler and Tanner, who were the apple of his eye. Howard delighted immensely in sharing his life's interests and wisdom with them, and took much enjoyment in attending their sporting and school activities. He is preceded in death by his parents Onie and Dora, wife Betty Jean Williams in 2011, one son John Mark in 1964, and two brothers Earl E. Williams and Roy C. Williams both of Baxter Springs, KS. He is survived by his son H. Dale Williams II and his wife Leslie of Oklahoma City, OK, two grandsons H.D. "Tyler" Williams III and Tanner R. Williams, one step-daughter L. Lujean Howard of Tulsa, OK, and a host of extended loving family and friends. Viewing and Visitation will be held at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes 4-8 PM Wednesday and Thursday with family greeting friends 6-8 PM on Thursday. Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Capitol Hill Assembly of God, 2400 SW 74th Street, OKC, OK, with burial to follow at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences for the family. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary