|
|
COL W Hugh Jenkins YUKON
June 5, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2019
COL W Hugh Jenkins Jr (US Army Ret) passed Oct. 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife and his four children. Hugh is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita K Jenkins; children, W. Hugh Jenkins III, Traci M Jenkins, Melissa Jenkins-Fenderson, and Bryan E. Jenkins; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be Sunday at the Guardian West Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Crossing Community Church at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to . To read the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to:
www.billmerrittfuneral
service.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019