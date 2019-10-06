Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
(405) 495-9292
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossing Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH JENKINS


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

COL W Hugh Jenkins
June 5, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2019

YUKON
COL W Hugh Jenkins Jr (US Army Ret) passed Oct. 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife and his four children. Hugh is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita K Jenkins; children, W. Hugh Jenkins III, Traci M Jenkins, Melissa Jenkins-Fenderson, and Bryan E. Jenkins; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be Sunday at the Guardian West Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Crossing Community Church at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to . To read the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to:

www.billmerrittfuneral
service.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
Download Now