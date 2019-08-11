Home

Sept. 16, 1944 - Aug. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Hursley Wayne Minyard Sr., of Oklahoma City, passed away from complications of cancer Aug. 8, 2019. He was born in Canton, TX Sept. 16, 1944, and was raised in Texas. He lived in Oklahoma much of his adult life working in the fire sprinkler industry. He and his wife Sue recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Wayne Minyard Jr. & wife Tracey, of Oklahoma City; and Richard Minyard & wife Jenna, of El Reno, OK; daughter, Kimberlie Suarez & husband Felipe, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Chris, Shon, and Nathan Minyard, of Texas; Marisa and Alex Suarez and Ashley Minyard, of Oklahoma City; and Aaryn Minyard, of El Reno, OK; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Nolan Minyard, Leanard Minyard, and Patsy Minyard Bennett, all of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019
