Ian Van Woods OKLAHOMA CITY
November 2, 1989 - October 30, 2019
Ian Van Woods was born on November 2, 1989 to David and Myra Woods in Enid, Oklahoma. The family lived in Perry, Oklahoma until Ian was 12, when they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma.
Ian graduated from Edmond North High School in 2008. Because of his love of film and cinematography, Hollywood called his name and he headed to L.A. and graduated from The New York Film Academy in Burbank, California. Ian spent the next 9 years in L.A. as an amazing cinematographer. He then decided to move back home to Oklahoma.
Ian and his brother, J.D., produced and won Oklahoma's deadCenter Film Festival with a wonderful avant-garde film that is still touted as one of the best films ever seen at deadCenter.
Ian loved his family, friends, animals, music and of course, cinematography. He used his artistic eye through his camera to capture life around him, especially of Oklahoma sunsets and nature.
He was so kind. He impacted so many people with his kindness, gentleness, compassion, quick-witted humor and never-ending love. His Mom and Dad always requested an Ian "bear hug", of which he gave the best ones.
He loved shopping with his mom at Christmas and was her perfect companion to find the best gifts for each person in the family. He loved his Father/Son trips with his Dad and his brother J.D. He cherished going to Thunder Games with JD and his Dad. They would always splurge once per year and enjoy some VIP seating, which Ian loved.
The family took many trips together. Most recently was to Hawaii, which we know was Ian's favorite family trip, especially having his girlfriend, Susie Young, along with us.
He had an ear for music and was self-taught to play the piano. Nothing filled the house more than hearing Ian play his own music for his Mom and Dad.
Preceded in death by: maternal grandfather, Eldon Hughes, Enid, Oklahoma, paternal grandfather, Major General Charles Woods, San Antonio, Texas, great grandparents: Frank and Bernice Hart and Lee Roy and Georgia Hughes, Enid, Oklahoma, and John and Eunice Woods, Conway, North Carolina, and his great great aunt Mary, Kelly, North Carolina.
Ian is survived by: parents, David & Myra Woods of Edmond, OK; brother, J.D. Woods and his wife Marissa of Oklahoma City; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Hughes of Enid, Oklahoma; and paternal grandmother, Ruby Woods of Oklahoma City; uncle, Van Hughes and his wife Liz, and their sons Adam and John of Edmond, Oklahoma; uncle, John Woods of Austin, Texas; and many other wonderful great aunts and uncles and cousins.
Memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2p.m. at Crossings Community Church Chapel.
Memorials may be made in Ian Van Woods' name to deadCenter Film in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019