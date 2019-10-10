|
Ida Louise Colbaugh OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 25, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2019
Louise was born and raised on a farm south of Mountain View, Oklahoma. She had fond mem-ories of her childhood, working and playing with her brothers, sisters, and cousins. After graduating from high school, she moved to Mountain View and got her first job. It was there that she met the love of her life, Roy C. Colbaugh. She said he was "slick", had a shiny car, and mischievous eyes. He asked her to go for a "ride" and that started a romance that lasted over 50 years. They were married May 17th, 1947. For the first few years of marriage, they lived in California and Oregon. They moved back to Oklahoma and settled in South Oklahoma City in the early 50's. Louise was a housewife and full-time mother to their two children, Connie and Royce. After raising her family, she had a very successful working career, retiring from Tinker Air Force Base in 1994. After retire-ment, she started a new career as a hospital volunteer at Hillcrest, St. Anthony, and Community Hospital. She did this for the next 25 years. At age 70, she began painting. She took a few lessons from a friend, Dorothy Killian, and her hobby took off from there. She painted some beautiful pieces and all of her family treasures them. She loved to cook. Every meal was a very special occasion at her house. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, her parents, Clem and Ida Newirth, her 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Survived by her daughter, Connie Kinter and husband David of Moore, OK, son, Royce Colbaugh and wife Ann of Montgomery, TX, two grandchildren, Crystal Louise Mikeman and husband Kip of Prosper, TX, Timothy John White and wife Sara of Owasso, OK, 3 great-grandchildren Madison Gilmore and husband Jake of Fort Worth, TX, Garrett White, and Cooper White of Owasso, OK, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services are on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 10, 2019