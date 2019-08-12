|
|
Ida "Louise" Cowden OKLAHOMA CITY
June 20, 1935 - Aug. 9, 2019
Ida "Louise" Cowden was born on June 20, 1935, in Watonga, OK to William Lennon Callaway & Ruby Lee Johnson. She grew up on a farm, and even as a little girl, would help her mother pick cotton. After graduating from Midwest City High School, Louise married Glen Troy Cowden. They were blessed with five children. He joined the United States Air Force, and together with their children, they traveled the world together where they were asked to serve. Louise touched many lives wherever she lived. They spent time living all over the world: California, Texas, Okinawa, and the Philippines just to name a few. Louise was a family-driven person, and a very loving mother. Being there for her family was always the most important thing to her. She was a devout servant of the Lord and all of his people. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two children. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren in addition to multiple granddogs. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Life Church in Moore, burial to follow at Kolb Cemetery in Spencer.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 12, 2019