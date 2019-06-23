Ida Guinn Johnson

Mar. 25, 1931 - June 17, 2019





Ida Guinn (Slane) Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on June 17, 2019 , surrounded by family. She was born March 25, 1931 to William Clint and Helen (Washburn) Goforth in Wichita Falls, Texas. Most of her adult life was spent as an Oklahoma City Police Dis-patcher , retiring after 23 years, 10 months of service. She also worked 13 years within the Safety Center during the annual State Fair of Oklahoma. She enjoyed cards with her family, crocheting, collecting purses, collecting ink pens and traveling with Jerry, her husband of 33 years. She will be remembered most for her sweet personality and her sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gay Ann Grayham; and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Rick Slane, Gary Slane, and Sherri Malone; brother, Billy Jo Goforth; and 24 grandchildren. Visitation will be 2pm-4pm Sunday at Guardian West Funeral Home. Services will also be at Guardian West at 2pm Monday with Chaplain Jack Poe officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary