|
|
Ila Mae Afinow OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 19, 1935 - Oct. 15, 2019
Ila Mae Afinow, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Oct. 15, 2019. She was born on Nov. 19, 1935, in Oklahoma City to Homer & Irene (Beil) Starbuck. Ila was retired from Kerr-McGee. She was a Christian woman and enjoyed singing in the choir at her church. Ila was very outgoing and enjoyed bowling with her bowling league. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Ila is survived by her children, David Afinow and Karen Anderson & husband Brian; grandchildren, Michael Afinow & wife Ashley, Michelle Afinow, and Matthew Anderson; great-grandchildren, Averly Afinow, Addalyn Afinow, and Hannah Afinow; siblings, Ronald Starbuck and Carol Starbuck; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Starbuck; and husband of 25 years, Leon Ray Afinow. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Services under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019